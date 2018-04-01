× IMPD: Man arrested on far east side after stabbing two men, killing 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man following a fatal stabbing Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched on the report of a stabbing to the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court on the far east side.

They came into contact with two males who were suffering from stab wounds. One man was transported to Eskenazi in critical condition and the other was transported to Methodist in stable condition.

The first man later died at Eskenazi.

A search warrant was served by IMPD and they arrested 35-year-old Christian Ortez on charges of murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.