SW Indiana city lands nearly $700K for greenway trail

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana city has landed nearly $700,000 in federal funds to build a bicycle and pedestrian trail through its downtown area.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the greenway trail will make the city of 4,100 residents “a pedestrian-friendly, walkable community.”

He says the trail in the city about 30 miles south of Terre Haute is part of Sullivan’s master plan that includes new downtown housing.

Lamb says baby boomers and empty-nesters increasingly want to live in an urban environment, but not necessarily in a larger city.

The Tribune-Star reports the funding is part of more than $161 million in federal transportation dollars awarded this week to 66 cities, towns and counties in rural parts of Indiana for road and bridge improvements, as well as sidewalk and trail projects.