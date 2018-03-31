No joke, another chance for snow on April Fool’s Day

A weather system moving out of the Rocky Mountains and in to the Plains this evening looks to make an impact on Central Indiana before Easter is over.

Sunday will start with some sunshine over central Indiana. It will also be chilly with temperatures in the upper 20°s to lower 30°s.

Clouds will start to increase late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will only rise to the lower/middle 40°s.

I think moisture will start to spread in to central Indiana after 3pm. Initially, it may fall as a little rain before changing over to snow after 6pm.

There may be a few bands of moderate snow falling by Sunday evening. Computer models suggest the moisture is out of the state by early Monday morning.

This setup is a little different than last weekend’s snow. The main difference, there is not nearly as much precipitation to produce snow. Last weekend nearly 0.90″ of liquid fell. For tomorrow, a thirty computer model average suggests 0.23″ of liquid to produce snow. I think we are looking at a snow to liquid ratio of 8:1 to 12:1 (high end).

At this time, it looks like we could see a band of 1″ to 3″ of snow. Some data suggests there could be a few locales with 4″+. Whether or not that comes to reality is yet to be seen.

There does remain some question where the 1″ to 3″ band of snow will set up. Some computer models have the band further south (from our forecast). Others have it a little further north. I may make tweaks to the forecast later this evening as more data becomes available. Make sure you tune in to CBS4 News at 11pm for my latest snow forecast.

Maybe this is Mother Nature playing a big April Fool’s joke on meteorologists and no snow is coming. If you don’t like snow, keep hoping that is the case!