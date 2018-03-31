March, vigil held with hope of justice for toddler’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - People remain unified to bring justice to the death of a one-year-old girl. An estimated 100 to 150 people marched on the city's east side Saturday morning to demand quick answers and justice for Malaysia Robson who was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The march included mothers, fathers, the Ten Point Coalition, and past and present members of law enforcement.

Later Saturday, a few dozen people returned to the home where Robson was killed for a brief vigil to show the toddler's family support.

“There are people who know what really happened and they haven’t come forward yet," said Rev. Charles Harrison, Ten Point's board president.

The coalition's march was called, "Enough is Enough." Some speakers at the walk said an arrest couldn't come soon enough.

“I was the lead detective in a lot of cases like this," said a man inside a closed circle at the march. "This is everybody's case."

At the vigil, community members led with a prayer.

“Hearing a child was involved just touched me," said Richard Myles. "I got up and told my fiance, let’s get out and support this family. A kid was involved, she didn’t have a chance at life.”

Crime Stoppers has put out a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. ATF has also setup an additional $5,000 reward.