Local man arrested following near east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a near east side man earlier this month.

Dewayne Sims was arrested Thursday for the murder of Earl Whitney. He was also charged with an OWI, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on March 8, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Tacoma Ave. on the report of a person shot. They found Whitney dead at the scene.

Russ McQuaid spoke with Earl Whitney’s mother last week.

She said Whitney should have been locked up on the day of his March 8 murder.

