Indiana tops Virginia Tech for Women’s NIT Championship

Posted 5:40 pm, March 31, 2018, by

Seniors Amanda Cahill and Tyra Buss share a hug after winning the Women's NIT Championship (CBSSN March 31, 2018).

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The seniors led the way for Indiana as Tyra Buss scored 16 points and Amanda Cahill added 12 more as the Hoosiers beat Virginia Tech 65-57 to win the Women’s NIT Championship, Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

The title is the first in Indiana women’s basketball history.

The Hoosiers started strong, leading by four after the first quarter and by nine at halftime, 36-27. The third quarter was a different story, as the Hokies stormed back to take the lead 44-43. In the final 10 minutes though, Indiana outscored Virginia Tech 22-13 to secure the victory.

Buss and Cahill were joined in double-figure scoring outputs by Bendu Yeaney (14) and Jaelynn Penn (10). Taylor Emery led the Hokies with 23.

