IMPD: Man in critical condition following north side shooting

Posted 6:55 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05PM, March 31, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting this evening on the north side.

Just after 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Waterford Place on the report of the person shot.

A man, reportedly in his 20’s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds has been transported to St. Vincent in critical condition.

The scene is at The Villas at Meridian Hills.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.

