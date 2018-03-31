× IMPD: Man in critical condition following north side double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting this evening on the north side.

Just after 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Waterford Place on the report of the person shot.

A man, reportedly in his 20’s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds has been transported to St. Vincent in critical condition. Police said a female was also sent to the hospital after being shot in the hand.

The scene is at The Villas at Meridian Hills.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.