Woman attacked McDonald’s worker after getting wrong breakfast order, police say

GLENDALE, Wis. – A Wisconsin woman is accused of assaulting a McDonald's employee Sunday morning after a dispute over her breakfast sandwich.

Debreaka Jones, 19, faces one count of physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm) and one count of disorderly conduct. She may also face felony assault charges, police told WITI.

Surveillance cameras at the McDonald's restaurant on Port Washington Rd. in Glendale recorded the March 18 assault.

The incident began after Jones, who was in a vehicle in the drive-thru, got upset after receiving the wrong order, according to the criminal complaint. When the employee turned around, officials say Jones tossed the food through the drive-thru window, striking the worker in the back.

Jones allegedly yelled, "what the (expletive) is this? I didn't order no sausage biscuit."

A manager was called to the drive-thru, and Jones was given new food. Minutes later, Jones came into the restaurant, cut the line at the counter, and started yelling at an employee, saying that her order was still not right, police said. That's when the manager offered Jones a refund.

After getting a refund, Jones allegedly confronted the manager again – this time stepping behind the counter. When a 17-year-old female employee tried to intervene and calm things down, Jones shoved the teen into the fry station, police said. The teen hit her head on the machine and the floor.

Jones fled the restaurant, prosecutors said.

The victim said she suffered pain to her head that made her nauseous and dizzy. She was taken to the hospital and evaluated for a possible concussion.