Split forecast for Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday featured a rainy but much milder morning so today's 30s certainly felt chilly.

We'll warm a little more normally this afternoon but we'll only climb into the upper 40s. Normal would be well into the 50s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and with our next weather maker approaching from the west expect a pretty sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature scattered showers. These will mainly be between 2-8pm with outlying areas potentially just a little earlier and wrapping up closer to 9.

On top of the rain, expect Saturday to be windy! A center of low pressure will move through north of us Saturday and that'll mean a cold front sweeps through Indiana. That'll mean Sunday will be the chilliest Easter we've had in a decade! Since 2010 our Easter's have been in the 60s or warmer and the last time we had an Easter with highs in the 40s was back in 2008! From my family to yours, Happy Easter!