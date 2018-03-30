× Search underway for missing Indianapolis man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police and firefighters are looking for a missing man.

Erik Tolson, 24, was last seen around 1 a.m. at 1611 W. Vermont St. and may be headed toward Greenfield.

Tolson, who has autism, was last known to be wearing blue scrubs, tennis shoes, a black coat and a gray t-shirt. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Tolson has gone missing before and has been located outside of Marion County in those cases. He knows how to use the bus system, which is why they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

IFD says anyone who sees him should call 911.