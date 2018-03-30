Roof collapse reported as crews battle fire at Richmond strip mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind. – An early Friday morning fire caused significant damage at a strip mall in Richmond.

According to dispatchers, the fire at the Richmond Plaza Shopping Center was reported around 4:20 a.m. About 15 minutes later, a roof collapse was reported. A second roof collapse was reported around 4:40 a.m.

The strip mall is located in the 1800 block of National Road West/U.S. 40. It includes Advance Auto Parts, Great Wall Chinese restaurant, E-Z Pawn and Dollar General, among other businesses.

According to Richmond’s Kicks 96, firefighters were ordered out of the building after the roof caved in. No one was hurt. Dispatchers said the fire was under control by 7:50 a.m.

The road was shut down so hoses could be stretched across the street from fire hydrants. The cause remains under investigation.