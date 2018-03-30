Potholes reemerging across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Potholes are opening back up and creating a dangerous mess for drivers across the city.

In January, CBS4 highlighted four of the worst roads you told us about. Now, we’re checking back in to see what those roads look live now.

On Zionsville Rd. near 86th St., the road has been repaved. Two months ago, drivers said the road looked like a “bomb.”

On Georgetown Rd. near 79th St., drivers were slamming on their brakes to avoid hitting potholes. Some drivers even got out of their cars to check for damage after hitting the holes hard.

We also checked back in on German Church Rd. near Pendleton Pike. It’s clear some of the potholes have been patched, but the fix didn’t stick.

Larry Hall has lived in this area for 45 years.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen this road or any of the other roads in Indianapolis,” he said.

It’s a similar sight in Broad Ripple. Not much has changed since January. The side of College Ave. once looked like a graveyard for hubcaps.

“Usually these potholes are so big, their entire wheel or tire’s popped and they’ll just parked right there. I’ve seen about 10 tow trucks in the last two-three weeks come by,” said resident Paul Mackowiak. He added, “sometimes I’ll put a cone out there, but usually the same potholes are opening back up. They’re all up and down the road.”

You can still report potholes to DPW by clicking here.

At last check, only one claim was granted from DPW so far this year.

