Potholes lead to flat tires for drivers on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Potholes on 465 led to problems for several drivers on the southwest side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

A CBS4 crew found five cars on the side of the road at westbound I-465 near Mann Road. Another car was at the side of the road in the eastbound lane.

Two of the cars needed tow trucks. The drivers told our crew that they hit a pothole between Mann Road and Mooresville Road, forcing them to pull to the side of the road.

Later in the morning, a crew spotted four cars with flat tires along southbound I-65 between Edgewood and Southport roads. Large potholes were spotted in the two far right lanes.

You can report a pothole on interstates or state roads to INDOT. For city roads around Indianapolis, contact the Department of Public Works.