Police: Near northeast side shooting leaves man dead

Posted 3:43 pm, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:48PM, March 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a fatal shooting this afternoon on the near northeast side.

Just before 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of E. 35th St. near Parker on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside a car.

IMPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

