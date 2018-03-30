Police investigate fatal shooting on near northeast side

Posted 1:34 pm, March 30, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person is dead after a shooting Friday on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of East 34th Street, east of North Tacoma Avenue, just after 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

A person was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was alert and conscious while being transported to the hospital, but later died.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s