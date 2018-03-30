× Police investigate fatal shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person is dead after a shooting Friday on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of East 34th Street, east of North Tacoma Avenue, just after 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

A person was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was alert and conscious while being transported to the hospital, but later died.

This story is developing.