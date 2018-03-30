Memorial in honor of Malaysia Robson continues to grow

Posted 6:46 am, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:10AM, March 30, 2018

Photo of Malaysia courtesy of her family.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—A memorial outside a home on Indy’s east side where a 1-year-old was shot and killed continues to grow this morning.

A few feet away from the home’s boarded-up windows, are teddy bears, flowers and stuffed animals in honor of Malaysia Robson.

The toddler was killed when somebody fired multiple shots into a home on Whittfield Street Thursday just before 2 a.m. Malaysia’s 19-year-old aunt was also injured.

Police say it started with a fight that began on social media and escalated. Metro police continue to search for the person or person responsible for the toddler’s murder.

Anti-violence activists are outraged over the killing, and are demanding answers. The Ten Point Coalition has events planned this weekend to honor the life of Malaysia.

Saturday’s Events

March

  • 10AM
  • Begins at McDonalds at 38th and Post
  • Ends at family’s home on Whittfield Street

Vigil

  • 5PM
  • 3500 block of Wittfield Street

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s