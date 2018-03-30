× Memorial in honor of Malaysia Robson continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—A memorial outside a home on Indy’s east side where a 1-year-old was shot and killed continues to grow this morning.

A few feet away from the home’s boarded-up windows, are teddy bears, flowers and stuffed animals in honor of Malaysia Robson.

The toddler was killed when somebody fired multiple shots into a home on Whittfield Street Thursday just before 2 a.m. Malaysia’s 19-year-old aunt was also injured.

Police say it started with a fight that began on social media and escalated. Metro police continue to search for the person or person responsible for the toddler’s murder.

Anti-violence activists are outraged over the killing, and are demanding answers. The Ten Point Coalition has events planned this weekend to honor the life of Malaysia.

Saturday’s Events

March

10AM

Begins at McDonalds at 38 th and Post

and Post Ends at family’s home on Whittfield Street

Vigil