Memorial in honor of Malaysia Robson continues to grow
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—A memorial outside a home on Indy’s east side where a 1-year-old was shot and killed continues to grow this morning.
A few feet away from the home’s boarded-up windows, are teddy bears, flowers and stuffed animals in honor of Malaysia Robson.
The toddler was killed when somebody fired multiple shots into a home on Whittfield Street Thursday just before 2 a.m. Malaysia’s 19-year-old aunt was also injured.
Police say it started with a fight that began on social media and escalated. Metro police continue to search for the person or person responsible for the toddler’s murder.
Anti-violence activists are outraged over the killing, and are demanding answers. The Ten Point Coalition has events planned this weekend to honor the life of Malaysia.
Saturday’s Events
March
- 10AM
- Begins at McDonalds at 38th and Post
- Ends at family’s home on Whittfield Street
Vigil
- 5PM
- 3500 block of Wittfield Street