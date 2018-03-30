Man shot, killed in Lawrence after drone transaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. - A suspect is in custody for the impending death of a man in Lawrence today.

A man, later identified as 41-year-old Brad McKinney, of Mooresville, was shot this afternoon while attempting to buy a drone.

Police believe during the transaction a third person, later identified as 34-year-old Richard Chambers, of Pendleton, came up and shot the victim in the head outside a home at 48th and Longworth, just east of 46th St. and 465.

Police said McKinney was originally pronounced dead, but later said he has been declared brain dead while the organ donation process takes place.

“Anytime you see the yellow tape, usually there's some tragedy some place and I do know my neighbor a few doors down,” said neighbor Loris Anderson. “I know his wife, you know, always out here gardening in the summer and it was just a shock.”

Authorities said the homeowner, who was also there, is being treated as a witness at this time.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff says a police officer happened to be just one block away, within sight of the house where it happened when he heard two gun shots.

“Now I will say that it may not be the grandest of neighborhoods, but it's always older people here and you know, they walk their dogs, you know, you may see a kid or two riding their bike, but that's about it,” said Anderson. “None of this has ever taken place.”

Though police quickly caught the suspect… neighbors say it’s still scary that something like this happened in broad daylight.

Woodruff also called the neighborhood "quiet". He says investigators are looking into how the shooter knew the victim would be here for the sale.

“Maybe they thought they were coming to a safe location, but it's always a good idea to utilize a public, safe location,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff is reminding people that you should never go sell or buy alone and never to your own house, even in the middle of the day.

He also says this week in Marion County has been a sad reminder that no place and no one is immune to gun violence.

“I think people need to understand and realize there’s a permanency, there’s a finality that comes along when you, when somebody starts using firearms and that, that needs to stop,” said Woodruff.

Chambers has primarily been charged with attempted murder. Once McKinney is taken off life support, police said the charge will be changed to murder.