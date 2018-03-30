× Madison County crash leaves woman in critical condition

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are investigating a serious crash Friday evening.

Two victims, a man and woman, are in were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a single-car crash west of Alexandria near 200W and 1100N.

The driver, 32-year-old Bridget Abbott, is in critical condition following the crash.

31-year-old Jason Noble is in stable condition.

Police say their 2004 Chevy Cavalier was southbound on 200W and for an unknown reason, traveled off the road and struck a tree.

They were airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital.