Madison County crash leaves woman in critical condition
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are investigating a serious crash Friday evening.
Two victims, a man and woman, are in were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a single-car crash west of Alexandria near 200W and 1100N.
The driver, 32-year-old Bridget Abbott, is in critical condition following the crash.
31-year-old Jason Noble is in stable condition.
Police say their 2004 Chevy Cavalier was southbound on 200W and for an unknown reason, traveled off the road and struck a tree.
They were airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital.