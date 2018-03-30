× IU sends campus alert after armed robbery reported; suspect in custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU police say a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery on campus.

Indiana University sent an alert Friday morning after the reported robbery near 15th and Dunn. Police said they were looking for a man wearing a black hat and a black jacket who was carrying a handgun.

Police said the suspect is in custody and gave the “final update” signifying that normal campus operations could resume.

The original alert instructed students and staff to take shelter and lock their doors.