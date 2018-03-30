Grandma of murdered toddler asks shooter to surrender, says 44 shots fired into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The family of a murdered toddler tells CBS4 News there were more than 40 bullets fired into their home Thursday morning. One of those shots killed 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

“I did not even get to say goodbye to her,” said Malaysia’s grandmother Robin Robson.

Robson was on her way home from work early Thursday morning when she heard the news.

“My daughter calls me and tells me that someone shot up the house and that my 1-year-old grandbaby got shot in the chest,” said Robson.

Robin says dozens of bullets tore through her house on North Wittfield Street and just missed nine other people, including a 4-month old baby. Malaysia Robson, whose family nickname is “Angel” was in the front room when the bullets started flying.

Police have not yet said how many people fired those shots but believe someone pulled up to the house around 2 a.m. and got out of a car and sprayed the home with bullets. Investigators say the shooting was the tipping point of an ongoing fight that started on social media and ended with the death of an innocent child.

“Just turn yourself in. You were man enough or woman enough to pull that trigger so then you should be man enough or woman enough to turn yourself in,” said Robson.

Officers say they could not comment on camera because the case is still very active. Right now, detectives are following up on several leads and using every local, state, and federal resource they have to make sure they have a rock-solid case for Malaysia’s murder.

“I love her and I will keep her in my heart,” said Robson.

The grandmother knows nothing can bring Malaysia back or take away the pain but she says when the persons responsible for this senseless crime is behind bars it will help her family heal.

“Being a grandparent there is a special bond with your grandkids that no one can take away and she will always be remembered,” said Robson.

As investigators continue to follow up on this very active case the family I preparing to lay Malaysia to rest and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.