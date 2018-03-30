× Firefighters ask schools to think twice before removing fire alarm pull stations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The nightmare in Parkland, Florida is creating debates across the country about how to best keep our schools safe.

Now, firefighters say talk is brewing on social media about getting rid of fire alarm pull stations inside schools. The same thing the Parkland school shooter used to bring kids out of their classrooms.

According to a recently published official position by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, fire chiefs are being asked how to officially and safely remove pull-stations in a school building.

“We want to slow the whole conversation down,” said Captain John Mehling with the Fishers Fire Department.

That’s why this week, FFD posted its official position on the idea too.

They want districts to think twice before removing those pull stations from schools.

“We can remove these, but it doesn’t solve that issue. It actually creates another issue in removing that early warning device,” said Mehling. “And the size of the schools that we have, we want to make sure that we have as much notice as possible to get that many students out of the schools that we have.”

Schools can legally remove some of its pull stations right now if there is a sprinkler system installed in the building.

But, it’s not clear if any Fishers schools want to do that yet.

“At this point, no decisions have been made. They have the ability to do that and we’re having very conscious conversation about whether it’s the right thing to do or not.”