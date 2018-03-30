× Expect a wet Saturday, but a dry Easter across central Indiana

After a soggy week the weekend will start dry but we’ll see a showers and t-storms developing Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

We’ll also have gusty southwest winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Sunshine will return for Easter Sunday and for Monday before a stronger weather system bring heavier rain Monday night.

Rain will continue through Tuesday with a chance for t-storms.

This has been a very wet week.

Flood warnings are in effect through the weekend.

Flood warnings are in effect through the weekend.

Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Late Saturday.

Winds will e gusty Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening.

We’ll have sunshine for Easter.

Temperatures will be in the 40s Sunday.

This will be the coolest Easter in 10 years.

More rain is likely late Monday through Tuesday.