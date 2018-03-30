× Crime Stoppers, ATF offer $6,000 reward for information in fatal shooting of 1-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering several thousands of dollars in reward money for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl.

Malaysia Robson was killed when somebody fired multiple shots into a home on Whittfield Street Thursday just before 2 a.m. Malaysia’s 19-year-old aunt was also injured.

Police say witness interviews indicate this was part of a dispute that started on social media. That dispute led to a large fight on the east side Wednesday night at an apartment complex. The group kept fighting on the phone and online, and eventually shots were fired into the home.

Nine people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to investigators. Most were family members who lived there, but a few may have been guests. The majority of them were in the front room when the shooting happened. One of the people inside was a 4-month-old child.

Investigators are still looking for leads and information in the case as no arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 and the ATF is offering an additional $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or to the ATF online here or via email at ATFTips@atf.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.