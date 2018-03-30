Alcohol suspected as factor after car strikes teenager on northwest side

Posted 2:39 pm, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:02PM, March 30, 2018

Scene of the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a teenager was struck by a car on the city’s northwest side.

Police and emergency crews were called to West 56th Street and Moller Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday on a report of an accident with injury.

A male teenager was walking on the sidewalk along the north side of 56th Street when a car went up on the sidewalk and hit him. The victim is alive, but seriously injured, according to police.

Officers suspect alcohol as a factor in this incident.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s