Alcohol suspected as factor after car strikes teenager on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a teenager was struck by a car on the city’s northwest side.

Police and emergency crews were called to West 56th Street and Moller Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday on a report of an accident with injury.

A male teenager was walking on the sidewalk along the north side of 56th Street when a car went up on the sidewalk and hit him. The victim is alive, but seriously injured, according to police.

Officers suspect alcohol as a factor in this incident.

This story is developing.