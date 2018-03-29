× Volunteers needed for 500 Festival events ahead of 102nd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 27.

Ahead of that, the 500 Festival has a lineup of events throughout April and May where volunteers are needed.

The 500 Festival is looking to fill 7,000 volunteer spots, and those interested need to sign up now.

Individuals and groups have more than 100 areas to choose from.

This includes Study Trip Guides to host fourth grade classes on tours of IMS in April.

Then, the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is May 5, where volunteers can staff a drink station along the route or hand out snacks and medals at the finish line.

Later in the month are the 500 Festival Kids’ Day and the Rookie Run, also Breakfast at the Brickyard.

And, the 500 Festival Parade is May 26, the day before the race. Volunteers can sign up for duties including ushers and balloon handlers.

“They want to get a behind the scenes viewpoint of everything that goes into the month of May, and this is a way for you to do that,” said Sabrina List with the 500 Festival. “You can get involved and actually be a part of something that is so iconic.”

Volunteers are given exclusive t-shirts and pins that many return annually to collect.

The 500 Festival will train volunteers for whatever role they take.

