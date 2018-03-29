Under Armour announces data breach affecting 150M MyFitnessPal users

Posted 6:11 pm, March 29, 2018

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, M.D. – Under Armour announced Thursday that millions of users of its MyFitnessPal app and website have been affected by a data breach.

The company said it learned in late February that information from roughly 150 million accounts had been compromised by “an unauthorized party.” Under Armour says the affected information includes usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, according to a press release.

Under Armour said government-issued information including Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers wasn’t breached. Payment information, which is collected and processed separately, wasn’t affected, the company said.

MyFitnessPal is a free app that tracks diet and exercise to help users lose weight and improve nutritional intake.

Under Armour says the investigation is ongoing and users are urged to change their passwords immediately.

