Stroke recovery with new sensors

Recovery from a stroke could be changed dramatically with new sensors developed at Northwestern University.

New streamlined devices eliminate the need for wires, electrodes and bulky equipment. New flexible sensors go on a patient's arms, legs and chest to measure muscle movement and function. And they can be worn all day.

"The therapy that's going on now. It's a bird's eye view because these sensors are giving us a microscopic view of what's going on inside that person," says Megan O'Brien, Ph.D. A research scientist.

Recovering stroke patient Dan Johnson had the sensors placed on him. He walked on a treadmill and the sensor on his leg delivered real-time data to a tablet. Dr. O'Brien was able to check on how his quad muscle was firing. She could also monitor a sensor attached to his bicep, helping her evaluate movement. There is even a sweat sensor and one on the chest that tracks heart activity during exertion.

"These new sensors are going to give us much more data than we've ever had before," O’Brien said. "It's going to tell us more about stroke and how each individual recovers from stroke."

For speech language pathologist Edie Babbitt, Ph.D., the new technology is a game changer. Babbitt uses the sensors to get a better idea of how muscles around the vocal chords work. Software calculates how often a patient speaks.

Similar sensors are also being used in the NICU to allow parents to more easily hold their babies and they can be used with people in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease.

The source for this story is from WGN-TV. Click on the link below for more on this story.

http://wgntv.com/2018/03/06/these-tiny-sensors-could-revolutionize-stroke-recovery/​