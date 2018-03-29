× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this Easter weekend

Easter Begg Hunt

Hamilton Town Center

All the snow last weekend caused Broad Ripple’s Easter Begg Hunt to be rescheduled to April 7th, but you can still take your dog to hunt for Easter treats at the Hamilton Town Center Easter Begg Hunt this Saturday. The hunt starts at 11 AM and you can register that morning for just $5 (benefiting Every Dog Counts Rescue). Plus, they will even have some delicious baked treats from Titus Bakery for humans to enjoy!

EGGNormous Egg Hunt

Lions Park, Zionsville

Zionsville’s EGGNormous Egg Hunt is happening this Saturday at Lion’s Park. At 9 AM, they will have a continental breakfast and breakfast burritos for a small donation. Festivites begin shortly after with face painting, prizes, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The 1-2 year old age group’s “Egg Stroll” starts at 10 AM. And the older age groups egg hunts will begin at 10:30 AM. The egg hunt is FREE and open to the public.

Underwater Egg Hunt

Indy Island Aquatic Center

For a totally unique egg hunt experience, take the kids to Indy Island Aquatic Center on the southeast side on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 AM for their Underwater Egg Hunt presented by Indy Parks and Recreation. Registration for the egg hunt is $5, plus $3 for pool admission. *Parents, please remember to bring a water-friendly basket to collect eggs in!

Indiana Comic Con

Indiana Convention Center, Downtown

Comic Con returns to the Indiana Convention Center downtown this weekend. Indiana Comic Con is Indy’s largest true Comic Con. The three day long convention will feature comic books, toys, cosplay, comic creators and lots of celebrity guests, including David Harbour from “Stranger Things.” Plus, it’s family friendly so you can bring kids under 12 for free!

Cars and Coffee

Gateway Classic Cars

Car lovers, mark your calendars. The last Saturday of every month is Indy Cars and Coffee at Gateway Classic Cars off 96th street. Enjoy donuts and coffee while showing off your own car or just come to check out the array of cool cruisers and exotic cars. Admission is free!

Carmen Marathon

The Palladium, Carmel

The Carmel Marathon kicks off at 8 AM this Saturday at 8 AM in front of the Palladium. It’s the second largest marathon in the state, as well as one of the top qualifying races for the Boston Marathon. Not feeling like running a marathon? No worries, there’s also a half marathon, 8K, 5K, 2 person marathon relay (13.1 miles per runner), and 4 person marathon relay (6.55 miles per runner).

