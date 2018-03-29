× Police investigating after car shot with pellet gun near Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police gave the “all clear” to students after a car was shot with a pellet gun near the Butler University campus Thursday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West 44th Street around 1 p.m. They found a student’s car had been shot and the back glass was shattered.

Butler police say a pellet gun was used.

No injuries were reported and no other cars were hit.

Three teens were reportedly seen on foot heading east after the incident, but no arrests have been made. IMPD is assisting Butler police with the investigation.