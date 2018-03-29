× Man dies in crash east of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash near the Monroe County and Brown County line.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday between Woodview Drive and T.C. Steele Road, about 7 miles east of Bloomington. The crash involved a Chevrolet Cruz and a Subaru Forester.

Investigators say the Cruz was going westbound and crossed the median line when it struck the Forester, which was traveling eastbound.

The male driver of the Forester was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the vehicle was injured. The male driver in the Cruz was injured, but ISP could not say to what extent.

Police do not suspect alcohol, drugs or the weather to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

The road has since reopened.