IUPUI student released from hospital after being stabbed on campus during armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IUPUI student was hospitalized after being stabbed during an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Police believe the attack happened near the stairwell of the Blackford Street parking garage on West Michigan.

During the stabbing, the suspect stole the victims backpack and then ran away.

“Anytime we have an incident like this it’s concerning. The safety of our students we’re very concerned about and this student was injured, so it’s very concerning,” said IU Deputy Chief Bill Abston.

Campus police say the student left the garage and took herself to Eskenazi Hospital which is connected to the IUPUI campus. By the time police arrived to the garage, the thief was nowhere to be seen.

Just before 9:50 a.m., IUPUI said that the suspect was believed to be off campus. Students could return to normal operations and were urged to stay vigilant.

“We’ve just got to be careful really,” said IUPUI student Austin Taylor. “We’ve got to do better as a community to protect ourselves and hope it doesn’t happen again.”

“We tell people go with your instinct,” said Abston.

Statistically speaking, campus police say students are far more likely to have their book bags stolen from an unlocked car, because armed robberies do not happen very often on campus.

“It’s unusual. Our biggest crime is thefts and things left unattended. Violent crime is not typical, but it can happen,” said Abston.

The attacker in this case is said to be around 60 years old with a gray beard.

Even on an urban campus in downtown Indianapolis, many students say the idea of being robbed and stabbed in broad daylight never crossed their minds.

“You should always take precautions, but it’s pretty unusual. I never really thought of it,” said IUPUI student Chad Carney.

“We can do all we can protection wise, but at the end of the day you never know what’s going to happen,” said Taylor.

Luckily, the student is expected to be okay and was released from the hospital.

As for the attacker, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact IU police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IUPUI Final Update: Suspect is believed to be off campus. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See email and https://t.co/4qMyrKnKxr for updates. The Safewalk Program is available for campus escort by calling 317-274-7233. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018

IUPUI Alert! A Robbery has occurred in the Blackford St Garage Stay away from the area. Follow officials instructions. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018

IUPUI Update: An armed robbery and stabbing occurred in the Blackford Street Garage (725 W Michigan). Take safe shelter. Follow official instruction. See email. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018