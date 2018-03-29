Huntington man charged with aggravated battery resulting in 2-month-old daughter’s death

Posted 9:45 pm, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01PM, March 29, 2018

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – A Huntington man has been arrested in connection with his 2-month-old daughter’s death.

According to the police department, Kevin Tucker is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and aggravated battery resulting in death, both level 1 felonies.

Kevin Tucker

Police began investigating early Sunday morning when they were called to the Cedar Run Apartments in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The baby was then transported to Parkview Huntington Hospital and later Parkview Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an autopsy was completed on Wednesday. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma with the manner of death listed as homicide.

Detectives later interviewed Tucker. First, the father claimed the baby rolled out of bed and hit her head on the floor, but later said he shook the baby multiple times during the night, picked her up from her crib and threw her on his bed, according to court documents obtained by WANE.

After the interview, police say Tucker was transported to the Huntington County Jail.

The child’s mother told WANE that Tucker is her fiancé and the father of the baby. She also said she didn’t see any signs of abuse but her family did warn her about Tucker. She did not elaborate on what they said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s