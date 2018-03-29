Dry weather is on the way to central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After a very soggy week, dry weather is on the way.
A rather unsettled weather pattern will continue our frequent rain chances, however.
We’ll have a few morning sprinkles and flurries to start Friday but the day will end with sunshine. Our break from rain will only last one day as a weather system will bring clouds and a few showers for Saturday.
Sunshine will return for Easter Sunday and for Monday before a stronger weather system bring heavier rain Monday night.
Rain will continue through Tuesday with a chance for t-storms.
This has been a very wet week of weather.
We’ll have a sunny Friday afternoon.
Highs will be near 50 degrees on Friday.
Showers are likely Saturday.
We’ll have a sunny cool Sunday
More rain will develop late Monday.
Expect rain and t-storms on Tuesday.