Dry weather is on the way to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After a very soggy week, dry weather is on the way.

A rather unsettled weather pattern will continue our frequent rain chances, however.

We’ll have a few morning sprinkles and flurries to start Friday but the day will end with sunshine. Our break from rain will only last one day as a weather system will bring clouds and a few showers for Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Easter Sunday and for Monday before a stronger weather system bring heavier rain Monday night.

Rain will continue through Tuesday with a chance for t-storms.

This has been a very wet week of weather.

We’ll have a sunny Friday afternoon.

Highs will be near 50 degrees on Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny cool Sunday

More rain will develop late Monday.

Expect rain and t-storms on Tuesday.