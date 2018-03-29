Dry weather is on the way to central Indiana

Posted 4:52 pm, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, March 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After a very soggy week, dry weather is on the way.

A rather unsettled weather pattern will continue our frequent rain chances, however.

We’ll have a few morning sprinkles and flurries to start Friday but the day will end with sunshine. Our break from rain will only last one day as a weather system will bring clouds and a few showers for Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Easter Sunday and for Monday before a  stronger weather system bring heavier rain Monday night.

Rain will continue through Tuesday with a chance for t-storms.

This has been a very wet week of weather.

We’ll have a sunny Friday afternoon.

Highs will be near 50 degrees on Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny cool Sunday

More rain will develop late Monday.

Expect rain and t-storms on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s