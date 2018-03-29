Authorities searching for suspect who fled scene of fatal shooting of Kentucky officer

Posted 10:12 pm, March 29, 2018, by

James K. Decoursey

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say a city police officer has been fatally shot, and authorities are searching for a man who fled the scene.

State police said in a news release the off-duty Hopkinsville officer was shot at about 5:10 p.m. CDT Thursday and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The officer’s name wasn’t released, pending notification of family.

Police were looking for a 34-year-old man named James K. Decoursey, who they said fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced the officer’s death on Twitter.

In Frankfort, lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s