× Another round of rain Thursday afternoon

Saturday we had over 10″ of snow and to factor that into the total precipitation number to see year to date numbers, the National Weather Service takes a sample of that snow, captured in a graduated cylinder, and then they melt that snow to get the water equivalent. Saturday that 10.2″ of snow was equal to .87″ of water. We’ve been steadily above average since February 22nd and that burst of snow kept that going. With all of the rain we’ve had since that weekend snowstorm, we’ve climbed easily to more than an inch above average for the year to date number. Today could feature another 3/4 to 1″ additional rainfall. Many yards are flooded and puddles are everywhere.

Part of the problem is the cold front that pushed through yesterday isn’t exiting quickly. In fact, milder air is making a push back at us, offering the forcing mechanism that takes all of that moisture from the surface and pumps it back up to keep the rain going.

The morning rush will see limited rain but another round of rain pushes in around noon and will be fairly widespread throughout the afternoon and evening.

We could get close to another inch just today!

Additionally, temperatures will stay fairly steady and actually dip just a bit today. How it feels as you walk out the door is about how it’ll stay all day.