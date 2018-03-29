× Child killed, 19-year-old woman wounded in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that killed a 1-year-old child and wounded a 19-year-old woman on the east side.

Investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of N. Wittfield St. early Thursday morning, where they found two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and a 1-year-old child. The two victims were found in the front part of the house, according to police. The 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

Investigators believe the two were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting that police say is likely an isolated incident. Police believe the teen is the child’s aunt.

“A 1-year-old can’t hurt anybody,” said Lt. Kerry Buckner with IMPD. “No one has a beef with a 1-year-old…but people are just reckless. You know it’s like everyone wants to take things out with guns.”

Twelve people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to investigators. Most were family members who lived there, but a few may have been guests. The majority of them were in the front room when the shooting happened.

The home sustained considerable damage, and investigators said another small child was inside the house.

Police are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.