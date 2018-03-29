× 19-year-old arrested on reckless homicide charge in house party death of Terre Haute South High School student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A 17-year-old Terre Haute South High School student died after a house party ended in gunfire early Wednesday morning.

According to WTHI, 19-year-old Nathan Derickson was arrested on a charge of reckless homicide after the incident. Police said Derickson was drunk at a party and started playing with a gun.

He thought it was unloaded when he pointed it at the victim, 17-year-old William Garett Sands, but the gun went off, fatally wounding Sands.

Sands was a four-year athlete, according to the Terre Haute South Track and Field/Cross Country Twitter account.

Very sad day for the Terre Haute South Track and Field/Cross Country family. On behalf of THSTF/XC we hope that all the family and friends find peace. We have lost one of our own. He was a 4 year athlete, even better person. Taken too young. RIP Garret Sands.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Golf Bag Lane in the Idle Creek Subdivision. Police interviewed several witnesses from the home.

Derickson had a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.