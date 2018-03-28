Video shows inmate diving under closing garage door to escape Indiana jail

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana inmate who escaped custody by diving under a closing garage door on Monday has been caught, authorities said late Tuesday.

Michael Maldonado

In video released earlier Tuesday, Michael Maldonado can be seen dashing under a closing garage door at the jail as police transported him. He was handcuffed and barefoot at the time.

Maldonado was arrested in Burns Harbor, Indiana and returned to Porter County Jail, according to police. When an officer made a traffic stop in the Indiana town Tuesday, Maldonado fled from the passenger side of a car. He was located in a wooded area near U.S. Route 20, police said.

Police previously located a discarded vehicle they believe Maldonado stole after escaping.

