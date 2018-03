× Several lanes closed near North Split due to semi crash, expect long delays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Expect long delays if you’re traveling through the North Split this morning. The left two lanes of southbound I-65 are closed near the I-70 North Split due to a jackknifed semi.

A semi went over the guardrail and there is already a backup on I-70. This is near mile marker 111.

No one was injured in the crash. According to Indiana State Police the cleanup process will take a while.