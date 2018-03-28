× Police arrest Saks Fifth Avenue burglary suspects after Tipton County chase, find $14K in stolen merchandise

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested two people in connection with the smash-and-grab burglary at Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall earlier this week.

Freddie Robertson, 24, and Dontay Holliday, 21, are both facing charges. They are both from Chicago.

Deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department arrested the pair early Monday morning just before 4 a.m.

A Tipton County deputy clocked a 2017 Nissan at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone traveling westbound on State Road 28. A short chase ensued, and they entered Clinton County. Stop sticks were applied by Clinton County deputies and the vehicle came to a stop.

Robertson and Holliday fled from vehicle on foot, and they were apprehended a short time later.

The sheriff’s department says they had $14,690 worth of stolen items from Saks in their car. Also, the car they were in was stolen from Hertz Rental at the O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

The two men made their first court appearance this morning.

Robertson is charged with criminal recklessness by aggressive driving; resisting arrest with a vehicle; resisting law enforcement; habitual traffic offender; stolen vehicle; and possession of stolen property (Saks merchandise)

Holliday is charged with possession of stolen property (Saks merchandise); resisting law enforcement; and stolen vehicle.

Additional charges are pending from IMPD in the Saks burglary.