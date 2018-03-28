× Peyton Manning reportedly turns down offers from FOX, ESPN to become football analyst

Don’t expect to see Peyton Manning in the broadcast booth for Monday or Thursday night football.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Manning will not join the broadcast team for FOX’s Thursday Night Football. The news comes after Marchand reported earlier this month that Manning wouldn’t replace Jon Gruden on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Manning, 42, retired after the 2015-2016 NFL season and has been a much sought-after addition to network broadcasting teams. So far, no one’s been able to snag him, even though ESPN and FOX both pursued him for openings as lead analyst.

The Sporting News reported that both networks offered to pay Manning upwards of $10 million a year for his services.

Manning is an attractive “get” for any network, as a recognizable face who’s familiar to TV audiences as both a former football player and pitchman. But for now, it appears he’s shying away from TV work.

It’s not like he’s been invisible lately either. Recently, he voiced a character for an animated movie, appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Universal Orlando Resort and drove the pace car for the Daytona 500.