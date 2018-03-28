Multiple arrests made after large cockfighting bust in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple arrests have been made and more than 100 birds have been seized from a home in Bartholomew County after a large cockfighting bust.

The Indiana Gaming Commission teamed up with the ASPCA and the Brown County sheriff to investigate the cockfighting ring.

Officers served warrants on Wednesday morning, and the ASPCA is assisting with the removal of the birds.

Three people have been arrested thus far. We will update this story when more information is made available.