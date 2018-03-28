Mayor and police chief spend afternoon on near west side safety walk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach hit the streets of the community Wednesday afternoon to promote safety in the Circle City.

Meeting at Fairfax Christian Church on the near west side, the pair wanted to hear challenges business owners and residents are facing in that area.

“I think it sends an important message that IMPD and the city administration is trying to be as responsive as we can be in the neighborhoods,” the mayor said.

Members of IMPD’s mounted patrol took part in the walk along with Chief Roach.

“(It) sends a good message that we care about people. It’s not all about law enforcement. It’s about service and engaging people,” Chief Roach said.

Gleaners Food Bank also provided care bags to hand out to neighbors in need. Officials say the goal of the safety walks is to promote an open dialogue with residents.