Man indicted nearly 2 years after near north side double murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly two years after a shooting that killed two men on the near north side, a suspect has been charged.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Andrece Tigner in the killings of Robert Johnson and Mark Craig. He’s now facing two counts of murder.

On April 17, 2016, Johnson and Craig were found shot to death inside an SUV on the side of the road near the intersection of 25th St. and Shriver Ave. Police say the vehicle had veered off of I-65.

Prosecutor Terry Curry said “complex circumstances in the investigation extended the length of the investigation and ultimately resulted in a decision to present the case to the Grand Jury for a charging determination.”

An initial hearing is set for March 29 at 1:30 p.m.