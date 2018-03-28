Light rain Wednesday with more heavy rain Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That southerly breeze kept us fairly mild on Tuesday, but today the wind is blowing in from the north. It won't impact us drastically, but the cold front that shaped that wind shift is why we can't kick the wet weather. Wednesday won't be quite as rainy as Tuesday, but expect scattered light shower on and off throughout the day.

Indy got just under an inch of rain just Tuesday and add that to all of the melted snow we have puddles and mud everywhere so rubber boots are necessary.

As noted, Wednesday won't have much rain. A few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch with the higher totals south of the city.

In turn, Thursday will have heavier rain area wide with another inch possible especially the city and north.