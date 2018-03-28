Indianapolis interstate potholes cause dozens of flat tires for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The snow is melting away, and now it’s time for some spring rain. All the weather changes are creating even more problems for crews repairing potholes.

It’s been about one month since Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $14 million in emergency funding would be used fix the pothole problem across the city.

The City of Indianapolis has already used more than half of that money. As of March 22, the City spent $8,545,936 of the $14,450,000 the Indianapolis City-County Council approved for emergency funding. That means there is $5,904,063 left of the emergency allocation.

But there are still more than 6,000 open complaints on Indy Pothole Viewer.

And that doesn’t even account for the potholes plaguing the interstates surrounding the city.

In just the past two days, we’ve received multiple reports from viewers of potholes taking out dozens of cars.

On Tuesday, around 10 cars were pulled over on the side of I-465 eastbound just before the Michigan Road exit.

Today, there were at least five cars with flat tires at the I-65 / I-70 north split.

You can report a pothole on an interstate, numbered state route, or U.S. highway by calling 855-INDOT4U (463-6848) or by visiting their website www.indot4u.com.

When reporting a pothole, please have the following information ready:

The name of the county

The state road number.

The mile marker or nearest cross road

The direction of travel and which lane the pothole is located

You can report potholes on Indianapolis city streets here.