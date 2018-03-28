In case you haven’t had enough; More rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though it was a bit gloomy today, we had many, much needed, dry hours in central Indiana. That comes to an end later tonight.

Rain is expected to move in from the southwest after midnight. There could be a few pockets of moderate rain for the Thursday morning commute.

We should see a lull in the action late morning through early afternoon, especially from Indianapolis and south. Another wave of moisture, which could include a thunderstorm south of Indianapolis, will move in mid-afternoon.

Rain should begin to taper Thursday evening and cooler, drier air spills in behind a cold front. This will also cause temperatures to start dropping by mid-afternoon.

Areas along and south of I-70 could pick-up 1" to 1.30" of rain through Thursday night. Areas north of I-70 will receive lesser amounts.

EASTER BUNNY NEEDS A COAT

It looks like Easter will start out on the chilly side. Our current forecast calls for temperatures to be in the lower/middle 30°s Sunday morning. By afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower/middle 40°s with partly sunny skies.

If our forecast verifies, this will be the coldest Easter in 10 years.