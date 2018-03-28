Dozens of K9 units take part in life-saving training drills in Plainfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind.-- More than 80 dogs and their handlers underwent intense training Wednesday, with the Indiana TSA and Department of Homeland Security.

While students are on spring break, dozens of dogs and handlers from 24 federal, state and local agencies, learned life-saving lessons at Plainfield High School.

The K9's were put through 20 different disaster scenarios, including search and rescue, patrolling, and sniffing out explosives and drugs. One of the scenarios, used the recent bombing attacks in Austin, Texas as a lesson.

"They help children who may be lost, they help people who may be trapped in a building," said Bryan Langley, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. "If there is any type of flood recovery, we want to make sure these dogs are deployed to help those in need but also to prevent bad things from happening."

On March 18, TSA found a .380 glock in a carry-on bag. Also in March, the Evansville Regional Airport found an inactive mortar.

The skills the dogs are obtaining are already making an impact at the Indianapolis International Airport.

"We try to use them during the busiest times," said Aaron Batt, Indiana Federal Security Director of TSA. "We pretty much have a dog there every day. They may not be visible depending on when they are there."

Handlers came from across central Indiana and surrounding states. Scenarios worked on search and rescue, patrolling, explosives and narcotics.

"One of the scenarios we were doing here, is making sure our explosive dogs aren`t moving packages as they sniff them," said Batt.

This is the third year the training event has taken place at Plainfield High School.

Indiana TSA and the Department of Homeland Security put on the training to help police better their dogs who can be the first ones called in to save people.

"The objective is to bring in as many people in the law enforcement community, to really help them better their craft and get the dogs to be more effective at what they do," said Batt.