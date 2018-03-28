Bread Basket Cafe is Danville’s little cafe garnering big recognition for their made from scratch baked goods

DANVILLE, Ind. — Thirteen years ago, Judy Sexton opened the Bread Basket Cafe in the small town of Coatesville before relocating to Danville, where they’ve been located for the past 7 years.

It’s the little business garnering big accolades located inside an old home that’s been transformed just off Main Street at 46 S. Tennessee Street.

This family-owned business started with just four employees. Now, they have a staff of 30. It’s evolved into something that Sexton said she never could have anticipated, and certainly never planned.

“As I was preparing for empty nest… I realized for the first time in my life I’m not going to have anyone to take care of,” she recalled. “So I just began to pray about it, saying ‘Lord , what do you want me to do with myself once that happens?’”

And according to her, He answered.

“[The] Lord gave me the scripture John 6:51. ‘I am the bread of life sent down from heaven. All of who eat of this bread shall live eternally with me in heaven,’” she said.

Now, you’ll see that scripture printed on boxes and packaging for all the baked goods she and her staff create at the Bread Basket. Here, everything is baked fresh from scratch using locally sourced ingredients in a kitchen that guests literally get to walk through upon entering the café.

“It kind of catches people off guard. But we really had to do that as kind of a necessity thing just so we could know when new people were arriving,” said Sexton.

When scrolling through their Yelp profile, you’ll see a perfect 5-star review. So it’s not just the comfortable atmosphere, but the food that keeps guests coming back for more.

“They love our breakfasts, our omelets. We feature quiche on Saturdays, so it’s a really popular item. Our home baked things are really what make the plate so special with our breads and cakes and pies,” she said.

It’s in their big bakery case that decisions really become almost impossible. They offer some house favorites, like the peanut butter pie, or the cinnamon rolls which are also made into a delectable French toast. They even have gluten-free options.

And people come from all over for the pies, like the lemon sour cream pie, French silk pie, and array of fruit pies just to name a few. Their homemade pies are so highly regarded that the Bread Basket was even named to the Hoosier Pie Trail. But that’s not their only accolade.

“[The] Bread Basket is one of the top-rated businesses on Yelp in the state. So we’re releasing our Top Places in the Midwest to Eat and Bread Basket made the list. So they’re going to be featured in Midwest Living and the Yelp national blog,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

You can even grab some to-go baked items as you leave. They offer fresh to-go loaves of bread, cakes, and pies. They even have mini pies and cakes, called Baby Cakes and Sweetie Pies, which are popular as gifts or small indulgences.

“The vanilla Baby Cakes are often used as a smash cake for first birthday parties for babies,” Sexton added.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: The Bread Basket Café is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

As the weather warms up, they also have a patio where guests can dine outside. Then, you can continue your trip through Hendricks County to experience even more shopping, culture, and art.

“You’re going to have places like the Hot Blown Glass Studio to see hot glass being blown and do it hands-on. The Tie-Dye Lab to try tie-dying so you can make a crafting breakfast brunch kind of day of it on a Saturday,” said Smith.

